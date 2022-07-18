Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,610,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,069,457,000 after buying an additional 244,009 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,799,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,184,000 after purchasing an additional 159,817 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,591,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,899,642,000 after purchasing an additional 489,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,725,000 after acquiring an additional 237,090 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.97, for a total transaction of $722,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $12,905,518.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 over the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $701.43.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $607.54 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $618.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $638.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.31. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.37 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 40.12 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Articles

