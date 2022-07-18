GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,831 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMB. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,786,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,605,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 88,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,503 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000.

Get GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $29.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.18. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $35.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.