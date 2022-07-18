FourThought Financial LLC Has $865,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sony Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,167,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,784,000 after purchasing an additional 32,771 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,100,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,057,000 after acquiring an additional 466,683 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,082,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Sony Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 883,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,661,000 after acquiring an additional 26,563 shares in the last quarter.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY opened at $82.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.57. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.05 and a 1 year high of $133.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

