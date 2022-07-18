WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 69,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $441,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 283,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27.

