Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $12.40 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $271.52 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $171.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.93 and a 200 day moving average of $316.77.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.83.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

