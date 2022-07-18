WBH Advisory Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

IJH opened at $229.87 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.29 and a 200-day moving average of $254.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

