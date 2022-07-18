Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.25 to $6.75 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 2.2 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $8.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

Insider Activity at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.