Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $66,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.67 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day moving average is $78.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

