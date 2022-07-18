iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $19,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

IJR opened at $93.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.95. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

