Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $175,000 Position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.83 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Dynagas LNG Partners LP has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 44.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

