Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 2,400 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 55.6% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 3.1 %

LYV stock opened at $84.48 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.23 and a 12 month high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.64.

Insider Activity

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 520.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $8,826,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,160,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,644,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 468,000 shares of company stock worth $48,552,660. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.90.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.