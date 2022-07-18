Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $639,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 2.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.40.

Shares of PFG opened at $62.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.94.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

