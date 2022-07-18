Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 2,386 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 266.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $753,794,000 after purchasing an additional 903,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $470,458,000 after purchasing an additional 876,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.0 %

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.61.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $255.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.21.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

