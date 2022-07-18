Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 597.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,975 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Transocean were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Transocean by 288.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,694,001 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,398 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Transocean by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,258,364 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 1,651,705 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Transocean by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,475,694 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $89,633,000 after buying an additional 1,578,901 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,548,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Transocean by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,065 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 911,980 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $2.54 on Monday. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.13 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Transocean news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang purchased 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn purchased 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,636,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,887,422.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

