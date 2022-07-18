Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,749 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 47,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,687 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $10.67 on Monday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 12 month low of $7.59 and a 12 month high of $16.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 48.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.74%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on GOGL. StockNews.com cut Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

