Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Purchased by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $51.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.72.

