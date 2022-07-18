Latitude Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period.

Shares of IWP opened at $81.18 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

