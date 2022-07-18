Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SB. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 9.2% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 177,893 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Safe Bulkers during the first quarter worth $2,250,000. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Stock Performance

Safe Bulkers stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $409.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Safe Bulkers Announces Dividend

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 55.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SB. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safe Bulkers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.