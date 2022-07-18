Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Alley Co LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $231.24 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $231.47 and its 200-day moving average is $262.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

