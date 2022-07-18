Latitude Advisors LLC Has $760,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Fiserv by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after buying an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,609,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,016,000 after purchasing an additional 170,086 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $94.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a 200 day moving average of $98.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 112,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,147,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,723,942.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 112,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.90 per share, for a total transaction of $10,683,367.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,723,942.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

