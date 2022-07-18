Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 19.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

VLO opened at $104.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.33 and a 200-day moving average of $102.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.80. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.62.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

