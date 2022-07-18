MetLife (MET) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

MetLife (NYSE: MET) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/13/2022 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $79.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $74.00.

7/6/2022 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $78.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/6/2022 – MetLife had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $81.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – MetLife was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $74.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $70.00.

5/23/2022 – MetLife is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock.

MetLife Stock Up 1.9 %

MetLife stock opened at $59.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a market cap of $48.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.49.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of MetLife

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 797,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after acquiring an additional 158,321 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

