Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 1,883 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $820,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 309,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SCHD opened at $71.81 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.86 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.04.

