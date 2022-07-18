Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Lowers Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 36,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,803 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE PBR opened at $11.23 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Increases Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.95 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.2984 per share. This is a boost from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. This represents a dividend yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

(Get Rating)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.