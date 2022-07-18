Latitude Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,557 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.06. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.08 and a 12 month high of $57.70.

