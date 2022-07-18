Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Invests $182,000 in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,773,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,995,000 after buying an additional 673,291 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,885,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,147,000 after purchasing an additional 265,193 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,284,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,115,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,085,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDN opened at $9.13 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $12.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.31). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $127.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,085.71%.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

