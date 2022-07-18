Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VTEX by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,983 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth $37,110,000. Constellation Investimentos e Participacoes Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX during the 4th quarter worth $13,680,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of VTEX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. now owns 932,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in VTEX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 284,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

VTEX stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. VTEX has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.93.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.43 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 49.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTEX. Credit Suisse Group raised VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.08.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

