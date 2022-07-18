Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCL. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 85,000 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,915. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 1,408,468 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $9,028,279.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,215,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,933,008.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Booth bought 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,915. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,812,928 shares of company stock worth $11,713,485 over the last ninety days. 30.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $10.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of -1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $22.63.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. AbCellera Biologics had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 41.87%. The company had revenue of $316.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

