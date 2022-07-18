WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $625,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $46,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,556.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $43.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $42.35 and a twelve month high of $60.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.