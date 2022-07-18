Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRDS. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 68.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 25,285 shares during the period. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NerdWallet during the fourth quarter worth about $778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Insider Transactions at NerdWallet

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NerdWallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 3,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $38,260.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 162,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,763.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $28,473.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,643 shares of company stock worth $179,756. Company insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NRDS opened at $8.25 on Monday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.29.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NerdWallet

(Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.