China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Cut to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

China Resources Gas Group Price Performance

China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81.

About China Resources Gas Group

China Resources Gas Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale of liquefied gas and connection of gas pipelines. The company operates through Sale and Distribution of Gas Fuel and Related Products, Gas Connection, Sale of Gas Appliances, Design and Construction Services, and Gas Stations segments.

