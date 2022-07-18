China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CGASY) Cut to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

China Resources Gas Group (OTCMKTS:CGASY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
China Resources Gas Group Price Performance
China Resources Gas Group stock opened at $49.19 on Monday. China Resources Gas Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.81.
About China Resources Gas Group
