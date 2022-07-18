Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Titan International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 247,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Titan International by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 24th.

Insider Activity

Titan International Stock Up 3.9 %

In related news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TWI opened at $14.26 on Monday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Titan International had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Titan International

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

