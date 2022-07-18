Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.75.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Penumbra Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $122.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.55 and a beta of 0.70. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $293.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 4,607.7% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Penumbra during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.