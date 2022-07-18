Teradata (NYSE:TDC) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Barclays

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Barclays from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $37.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Teradata has a twelve month low of $33.38 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $835,252.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $187,495.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at $835,252.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 20,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

