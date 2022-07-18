Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 13,492 Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 69,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 206.0% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 749,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 504,776 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter valued at $1,971,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $1,844,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 36,028 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:GLDI opened at $7.41 on Monday. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27.

