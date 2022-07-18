Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Raymond James dropped their target price on Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.
Canfor Pulp Products Stock Performance
Shares of CFPUF stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34.
About Canfor Pulp Products
Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.
