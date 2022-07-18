YETI (NYSE:YETI) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $121.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 98.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of YETI from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

YETI stock opened at $45.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.46. YETI has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $55.91.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of YETI by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

