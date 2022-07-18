Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,232,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,808,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,942,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,573 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,001,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,125,000 after acquiring an additional 970,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,482 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,179,000 after acquiring an additional 494,973 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,373,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,432,000 after purchasing an additional 359,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VIAV. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total transaction of $175,009.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $13.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 4.02. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.30 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

