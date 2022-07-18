Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) to Sector Perform

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Conifex Timber Stock Up 7.8 %

OTCMKTS CFXTF opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. Conifex Timber has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.75.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

