Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Baidu were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 219.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 118,457 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 29.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 459,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Price Performance
Baidu stock opened at $140.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.20. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.