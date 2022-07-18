Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Baidu were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Baidu by 219.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 172,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 118,457 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 29.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd now owns 459,362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $60,774,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu by 8.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu stock opened at $140.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.20. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $185.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.25.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

