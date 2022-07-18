Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Macerich by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Macerich by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Macerich by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Macerich by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.55.

In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $237,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAC opened at $9.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $216.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.20 million. Macerich had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.00%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

