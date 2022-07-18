Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Photronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Photronics during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Photronics by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Photronics by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,671.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,980 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its 200-day moving average is $17.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. Photronics had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

