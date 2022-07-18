3,503 Shares in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Bought by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 123.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 14.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth $640,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 187.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of SMP opened at $45.65 on Monday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $996.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day moving average of $44.38.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,229,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Standard Motor Products news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $256,905.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,229,341.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.82 per share, with a total value of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 665,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,003.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

