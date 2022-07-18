Gladius Capital Management LP Takes $155,000 Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in WestRock by 634.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Citigroup cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of WestRock from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of WestRock stock opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.53. WestRock has a one year low of $38.28 and a one year high of $54.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.87.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.32%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

WestRock declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

