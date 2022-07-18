Gladius Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in ODP were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of ODP by 1,349.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 701,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 653,137 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ODP during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,341,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,437,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,469,000 after acquiring an additional 290,658 shares during the last quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in shares of ODP by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kite Lake Capital Management UK LLP now owns 894,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after acquiring an additional 154,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ODP by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 531,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,891,000 after acquiring an additional 121,482 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

ODP opened at $31.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The ODP Co. has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

