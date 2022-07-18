Gladius Capital Management LP Has $173,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in State Street by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 38,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,394 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.21.

State Street Price Performance

STT opened at $65.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average of $80.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.79 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

