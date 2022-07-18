Gladius Capital Management LP Has $177,000 Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 686.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $115.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day moving average of $139.12. The company has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $104.72 and a one year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $155.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.78.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

