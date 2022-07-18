Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kyndryl Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $9.36 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Insider Transactions at Kyndryl
In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Kyndryl Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kyndryl (KD)
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.