Gladius Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $9.36 on Monday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insider Transactions at Kyndryl

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,636,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 380,000 shares of Kyndryl stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $4,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,307,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,146,071. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 133,780 shares of company stock worth $1,498,513. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kyndryl Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

