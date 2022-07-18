Latitude Advisors LLC Has $671,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 106.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $39.77 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.66.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBLX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

