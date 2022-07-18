Latitude Advisors LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

GLTR opened at $80.20 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $107.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average of $91.83.

